Scientists deploy enzymes in fight against plastic waste Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:02s - Published 7 minutes ago Scientists deploy enzymes in fight against plastic waste Scientists create 'super enzyme' which can break down plastic waste 6 times faster than beforeSuper enzymes are here to fight against plastic waste 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this