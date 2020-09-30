Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keller @ Large: Highlights, Missed Opportunities From First Trump-Biden Debate

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Keller @ Large: Highlights, Missed Opportunities From First Trump-Biden Debate

Keller @ Large: Highlights, Missed Opportunities From First Trump-Biden Debate

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller found some highlights from the chaotic first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Changes Expected In Second Presidential Debate [Video]

Changes Expected In Second Presidential Debate

Expect some changes in the next presidential debate after Tuesday night's chaotic face-off. The night was filled with repeated interruptions and insults; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published
CBS4's Jim Defede Breaks Down The First 2020 Presidential Debate [Video]

CBS4's Jim Defede Breaks Down The First 2020 Presidential Debate

CBS4's Jim DeFede shares his thoughts on the first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:51Published
CBS News: Debate Organizers Will Silence Microphones If Candidates Ignore Rules [Video]

CBS News: Debate Organizers Will Silence Microphones If Candidates Ignore Rules

A source tells CBS News debate organizers could cut off microphones if Trump or Biden violate rules. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40Published