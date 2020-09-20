Republicans blast debate as 'a brawl', 'embarrassment'

[NFA] Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jonah Green.
[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has made it clear he isn't fond of the most recent $2.2 trillion Democratic stimulus plan. On Wednesday, Business Insider reports McConnell called it 'outlandish,' saying 'We're very, very far apart on a deal.' The plan included restoring the $600 federal unemployment benefit until January, another round of $1,200 direct payments to taxpayers. Sen.