Pop Music Sensation, Feminist Icon Helen Reddy Dies

Helen Reddy Dies at 78 & Mac Davis Dies at 78 | Billboard News



Helen Reddy, the Australian activist and powerful voice of the 1972 feminist anthem "I Am Woman," died Tuesday (Sept. 29) and Mac Davis, renowned for writing such hits as “A Little Less.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:39 Published 2 hours ago

Singer Helen Reddy Dies At 78



Singer Helen Reddy, best known for her 1972 hit "I Am Woman," died on Tuesday, her children announced on her official Facebook fan page Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:16 Published 5 hours ago