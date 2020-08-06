Global  
 

'Riverdale' Production Paused in Vancouver, Oscar Isaac Signs On to 'Francis and The Godfather' & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:04s - Published
'Riverdale' Production Paused in Vancouver, Oscar Isaac Signs On to 'Francis and The Godfather' & More | THR News

'Riverdale' Production Paused in Vancouver, Oscar Isaac Signs On to 'Francis and The Godfather' & More | THR News

Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal have signed on for a new film about ‘Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola, ‘Riverdale’ has paused production in Vancouver and reports say there will be major shake-ups with the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’


Oscar Isaac Set to Play Francis Ford Coppola in 'Francis And The Godfather' | THR News [Video]

Oscar Isaac Set to Play Francis Ford Coppola in 'Francis And The Godfather' | THR News

Oscar Isaac is set to play director Francis Ford Coppola, while Jake Gyllenhaal will play former Paramount studio head Robert Evans in a movie about the making of Coppola's seminal feature 'The Godfather.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:00Published

Lawyer for Huawei CFO says U.S. evidence misleading

 VANCOUVER--Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies argued in a Canadian courtroom Monday that U.S. authorities used a..
WorldNews
74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada [Video]

74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada

Iconic Canadian landmark, Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian tricolour. Meanwhile, Tiranga rally was organised by Friends of India-Canada organisation on August 15. The rally was organised to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The Tri-Colour Car Rally was consisted of more than 200 cars decorated with both Indian and Canadian Flags. The car rally started from Surrey to Vancouver. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his best wishes on India's Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend as long-distance romance begins [Video]

Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend as long-distance romance begins

Riverdale star Camila Mendes and photographer Grayson Vaughan have made their romance Instagram official.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Lili Reinhart 'feels like a prisoner' returning to work on Riverdale [Video]

Lili Reinhart 'feels like a prisoner' returning to work on Riverdale

Lili Reinhart has confessed that she feels "like a prisoner" going back to work on Riverdale in Canada because she'll be unable to leave the country until Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Jake Gyllenhaal's Glasses And Taylor Swift Fans [Video]

Jake Gyllenhaal's Glasses And Taylor Swift Fans

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor shared an adorable throwback photo of himself as a young kid wearing glasses on Instagram Monday, which opened the floodgates for Swifties to relitigate his short-lived and heavily publicized romance with the pop star. The onetime couple briefly dated for a few months at the end of 2010, generating photos of the two walking arm-in-arm that splashed across the tabloids for weeks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Jake Gyllenhaal signs first-look film deal with New Republic [Video]

Jake Gyllenhaal signs first-look film deal with New Republic

The 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

