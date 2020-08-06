'Riverdale' Production Paused in Vancouver, Oscar Isaac Signs On to 'Francis and The Godfather' & More | THR News

Jake Gyllenhaal's Glasses And Taylor Swift Fans



The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor shared an adorable throwback photo of himself as a young kid wearing glasses on Instagram Monday, which opened the floodgates for Swifties to relitigate his short-lived and heavily publicized romance with the pop star. The onetime couple briefly dated for a few months at the end of 2010, generating photos of the two walking arm-in-arm that splashed across the tabloids for weeks.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published now