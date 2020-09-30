Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

Singing River Mall to be redeveloped into town center in Gautier

Next week.- - the collape of malls throughout- the country is- evident, even close to home.- it's been nearly 7 years since- the - shut down of the old singing- river mall in gautier.

But now- the city is ready to turn the - lot and area around it into an- economic dream, known as the- town center.

News 25's- ashleigh fortenberry has more.- - for years, the site of gautier'- old singing river mall has been- a site of what used to be with- little to no sign of life.

But - change is coming.

- mayor phil torjusen, city of- gautier - "what we're going to be doing out there is a complete - mixed use of a little bit of- something for everybody.

We're- - - - working it out with the - mississippi songwriters - alliance to put their peforming- arts theater there.

That's- going to be a big draw and a- really nice thing.

We're going- to- - - - have retail stores, resturaunts- and bar.

We're even - going to have a feasability - study out there saying it - - - - supports a hotel out there.

- gautier mayor phil torjusen say- housing properties on - the site are also possible.

- currently, torjusen says- the city is waiting on the 5.5- million dollar purchase of the- mall to close.

In the mean time- phase 1 of the gautier commons- park has started and we have an- inside look of what's to come.- "in addition to redeveloping th mall property with- - - - the retail and what all i - described, we currently own - - - - 33 acres north of the property- that borders it.

We in the- process of developing a park- area out there.

We'll have- ampitheaters, pavillions, - kayaking, a lake, pickleball, - basketball.

All kinds of- activities will be going on out- there too.

It's going to be a - new town center when we get - done."

Ashleigh fortenberry, wxxv25- "mayor torjusen says the new developments coming to the- old singing river mall could- bring as many as 500 new jobs t- gautier."

"it's going to be a catalyst fo a lot of things in jackson- county.

- and jackson county is doing - well, even through this - pandemic.

Our city is actually- up on sales taxes from last - year.

- it'll employ 500 when it's in - full developmentor maybe more.

- lot - of different things can happen- - - - when you start the process.

" torjusen says he hopes to see - the new developments- start as soon as possible.- in gautier ashleigh fortenberry- news 25 -