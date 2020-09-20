NBC 26 weather forecast

Several waves of cold fronts over the coming days from Canada will reinforce cold air and also bring in additional risk of rain showers.

Tonight, some isolated showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will cool off into the low/mid 40s.

Winds will remain out of the northwest around 10 mph.

It will be a cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and additional risks for light rain showers during the day and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

This surge of cold air will be seen Friday morning with another round of frost and freeze concerns across the area.

Highs Friday will struggle to reach 50 degrees under another small chance of some light rain showers(mainly north).

Friday night into Saturday morning, another round of frost and freeze conditions will exist.

After then, we will start to see a gradual warm-up into the 60s by next Tuesday.