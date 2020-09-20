Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:04s - Published
NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast

Several waves of cold fronts over the coming days from Canada will reinforce cold air and also bring in additional risk of rain showers.

Tonight, some isolated showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will cool off into the low/mid 40s.

Winds will remain out of the northwest around 10 mph.

It will be a cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and additional risks for light rain showers during the day and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

This surge of cold air will be seen Friday morning with another round of frost and freeze concerns across the area.

Highs Friday will struggle to reach 50 degrees under another small chance of some light rain showers(mainly north).

Friday night into Saturday morning, another round of frost and freeze conditions will exist.

After then, we will start to see a gradual warm-up into the 60s by next Tuesday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CzechEagle

Czech_Eagle RT @ulalaunch: In the pre-fueling weather briefing, Launch Weather Officer Will Ulrich indicates that conditions at… https://t.co/IbSE4FbblF 2 minutes ago

DeveloperLocal1

Automation Alert 2020-10-01 6:40:8 Weather Notification: Check the forecast here: https://t.co/YQwFpvMYoh https://t.co/rTDkoDOyTu 3 minutes ago

NWOhioWeather

NW Ohio Wx As we head into the heart of October, the extended forecast is showing above normal chances for warm temperatures a… https://t.co/uyfFVFuNPQ 3 minutes ago

Linxs15

Lincoln Do people actually trust weather forecast? I feel like no one Floridan takes em serious 3 minutes ago

historologist

Houston Chronicled 79 years ago today, this was "The Weather" in for the local #Houston area + a "Special #Texas #Weather Review" Sour… https://t.co/DoeYKYb8qt 3 minutes ago

THV11

THV11 Winter is coming; here's the winter weather forecast for around the country https://t.co/OPmMfVNOqc https://t.co/CF6n1blpQS 3 minutes ago

johndissauer

John Dissauer ICYMI: If you missed the forecast on Eyewitness News at 5pm/6pm no worries. You can get my latest forecast right… https://t.co/BlrFABuYc9 3 minutes ago

Sandram00735404

Sandramacedo RT @accuweather: With fall underway, AccuWeather's long-range forecasters are now looking ahead to winter. As Lincoln Riddle reports, it co… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We will have more of those scattered showers again today with highs in the upper-50s to around 60. A few more of those scattered showers will stick around tonight with lows in the low-40s. More..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:32Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

70s will be on the return with a period of dry and above average temperatures on the way. After getting into the upper 60s and lower 70s today, we will cool off into the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:30Published