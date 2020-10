HealthWatch: Ventilation System Coronavirus Concerns; Device Inspired By Wasps Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:49s - Published 2 minutes ago HealthWatch: Ventilation System Coronavirus Concerns; Device Inspired By Wasps A study shows ventilation systems in offices may increase the risk of coronavirus exposure and a new tool based on a wasp’s stinger could help with minimally invasive procedures. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports. 0

