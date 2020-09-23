Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules

[NFA] The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it will take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden , following widespread criticism.

Facebook will ban ads that wrongly claim victory in the US presidential race.

What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late A 'terrible missed opportunity.' That's how moderator Chris Wallace summed up Tuesday's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Trump repeatedly interrupted both the Democratic nominee and Wallace throughout the 90-minute debate. Trump relentlessly talked over and insulted Biden, prompting the former vice president to scold Trump within the first 20 minutes of the debate.

During this week’s presidential debate, President Trump said the far-right organization should “stand back and stand by.” Some saw it as an endorsement of..

Biden passionately defends sons Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

