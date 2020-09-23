Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules

[NFA] The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it will take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, following widespread criticism.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
Biden passionately defends sons [Video]

Biden passionately defends sons

Democratic nominee Joe Biden passionately defended his sons in response to attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

The Proud Boys, Who Trade in Political Violence, Get a Boost From Trump

 During this week’s presidential debate, President Trump said the far-right organization should “stand back and stand by.” Some saw it as an endorsement of..
NYTimes.com
What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late [Video]

What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late

A 'terrible missed opportunity.' That's how moderator Chris Wallace summed up Tuesday's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Trump repeatedly interrupted both the Democratic nominee and Wallace throughout the 90-minute debate. Trump relentlessly talked over and insulted Biden, prompting the former vice president to scold Trump within the first 20 minutes of the debate.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Facebook will ban ads that wrongly claim election victory

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook will ban ads that wrongly claim victory in the US presidential race. The news comes a week after the..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Trump, Biden Clash In Chaotic, Contentious Debate

Trump, Biden Clash In Chaotic, Contentious Debate By Ken Bredemeier Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •euronewsCBS News


WATCH: Trump Repeatedly Tells Mostly Maskless Rally Crowd That Joe Biden Will Perform Well in Debate

President Donald Trump repeatedly told a rally crowd that former Vice President Joe Biden will...
Mediaite - Published

Team Biden expects Trump to 'lie through his teeth' at debate, insist showdown won’t impact race

Team Biden says they expect President Trump will “lie through his teeth” at the first...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Biden has no regrets on Cleveland debate performance but rues distractions from the issues [Video]

Biden has no regrets on Cleveland debate performance but rues distractions from the issues

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks with News 5 the day after the fiery first presidential debate as he embarked on whistle stop tour into Pennsylvania.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:10Published
Trump Returns To Minn. After Chaotic Debate [Video]

Trump Returns To Minn. After Chaotic Debate

President Donald Trump is in Minnesota Wednesday for a private Twin Cities fundraiser, followed by a big rally in Duluth, reports Esme Murphy (2:13).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:13Published
ADL Says Proud Boys Have Presence In And Around Illinois [Video]

ADL Says Proud Boys Have Presence In And Around Illinois

The first presidential debate on Tuesday night was remarkable for its chaos and confrontation, and for many, a remark by President Donald Trump about a group known as the Proud Boys stood out in..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:07Published