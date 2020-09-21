The Conners Season 3 Trailer

The Conners Season 3 premieres Wednesday, October 21 at 9|8c on ABC!

After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.

— grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America.

Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.