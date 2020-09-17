American Airlines To Begin Furloughs

Joe Raedle/Getty Images American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday as Congress fails to reach a deal on a COVID-19 relief bill, CEO Doug Parker announced to employees.

The House was set to vote on a $2.2-trillion stimulus package on Wednesday, but the vote was delayed in a last-minute attempt to negotiate a deal with the White House.

