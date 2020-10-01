Global  
 

In-Depth: Employees scramble as mass furloughs follow lapse in federal aid to aviation industry

In what is expected to be one of the worst days in the history of the airline industry, more than 30,000 American Airlines and United Airlines employees have been furloughed because the Payroll Support Program expired Wednesday night amid gridlock on Capitol Hill.

