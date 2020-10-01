In-Depth: Employees scramble as mass furloughs follow lapse in federal aid to aviation industry Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 04:00s - Published 2 minutes ago In-Depth: Employees scramble as mass furloughs follow lapse in federal aid to aviation industry In what is expected to be one of the worst days in the history of the airline industry, more than 30,000 American Airlines and United Airlines employees have been furloughed because the Payroll Support Program expired Wednesday night amid gridlock on Capitol Hill. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EMILY HAMILTON, NEWS 5.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Airlines Could Cut 36,000 More Jobs Without Federal Aid



The airline industry is bracing for tens of thousands of layoffs and furloughs. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:37 Published 19 hours ago

