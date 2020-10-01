Global  
 

American Airlines Furloughs Begin Today, After Federal Aid Ends

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:10s - Published
American Airlines Furloughs Begin Today, After Federal Aid Ends
American Airlines Furloughs Begin Today, After Federal Aid Ends

American Airlines CEO: 19,000 furloughs start Thursday, but door open to reverse decision

American Airlines will begin the process of furloughing 19,000 employees Thursday after the federal...
bizjournals - Published

American, United Airlines To Furlough 32K Employees On Delayed Federal Aid

With the expiration of US federal payroll program on September 30, American Airlines Group Inc. and...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White...
SeattlePI.com - Published


American Airlines To Begin Furloughs of 19,000 Employees [Video]

American Airlines To Begin Furloughs of 19,000 Employees

American Airlines is set to furlough 19,000 employees, as Congress fails to reach a deal on a COVID-19 relief bill. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
Airlines Could Cut 36,000 More Jobs Without Federal Aid [Video]

Airlines Could Cut 36,000 More Jobs Without Federal Aid

The airline industry is bracing for tens of thousands of layoffs and furloughs.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published
American Airlines Furloughing 19,000 Workers Thursday [Video]

American Airlines Furloughing 19,000 Workers Thursday

American Airlines said the clock has run out, and a staggering 19,000 workers will be furloughed on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published