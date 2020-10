Airlines furlough workers

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 minute ago

American Airlines and United Airlines say they will furlough 32,000 workers between them because negotiations in Washington have failed.

WHETHER YOUR RENTAL AGREEMENTQUALFIEIES UNDER THE STATE ORTHE NATIONAL DECISION.THE AIRLINE INDUSTRY IS ALSOTAKING A HUT..

WITHOUT NEWCORONAVIRUS RELIEF AID FROMCONGRESS...SOME AIRLINES WILLHAVE TO SAY GOODBYE TO MOREWORKERS.COMBINED, UNITED AND AMERICANAIRLINES SAY THEY WILL HAVE TOSTART FURLOUGHING 32-THOUSANDEMPLOYEES TODAY.

BOTH AIRLINESSAY IF LAWMAKERS PASSED A DEALIN THE NEXT FEW DAYS...IT WOULDBE ABLE TO REVERSE IT.

THE JOBCUTS REPRESENT THE FIRST OF THELIKELY MANY ACROSS THE INDUS