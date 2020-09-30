|
|
|
American Airlines Furloughing 19,000 Workers Thursday
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:24s - Published
American Airlines Furloughing 19,000 Workers Thursday
American Airlines said the clock has run out, and a staggering 19,000 workers will be furloughed on Thursday.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
American Airlines Group Inc. will start laying off 19,000 workers on Thursday as originally...
Newsmax - Published
|
American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White...
SeattlePI.com - Published
|
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says it will begin furloughing 19,000 workers after...
SeattlePI.com - Published
Also reported by •Business Insider
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|