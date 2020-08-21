Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Boys Tennis: Homestead, Canterbury Cruise in Sectional Semifinals

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
High School Boys Tennis: Homestead, Canterbury Cruise in Sectional Semifinals

High School Boys Tennis: Homestead, Canterbury Cruise in Sectional Semifinals

Homestead and Canterbury, both ranked top 20 in the state, will meet in a sectional championship showdown on Thursday after both teams picked up 5-0 wins on Wednesday.

3-1... ???to the tennis court we go... fourth-ranked homestead opening its postseason against bishop luers this afternoon..

???and no surprises here... this one was all sparty... on the one singles court, thaddeus dressel with the nice drop shot..

He beats henry kiracofe 6-0, 6-0..???and it was much of the same in one doubles... tim steiner and landon sather doing what they've done all year long... that duo moves to 21-1 on the season with the straight sets victory..???homestead moves on to the sectional championship game with a 5-0 win... ???so the spartans await the winner of this match... canterbury taking on wayne in the other semifinal...???and this one was just as one-sided.... one singles... that's kush anand smashing his serve past foster keirns... anand wins 6-0, 6-0... ???canterbury's ranked 20th in the state for a reason... flexing their muscles on the one doubles court as well... joseph shaklik and quentin williams also win in straight sets without dropping a game..

???canterbury cruises to the 5-0 win... they'll see homestead in the title match tomorrow...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TribLiveHSSN

TribLive HSSN Wednesday night's results, including boys soccer, tennis doubles section tournaments https://t.co/FIedMPtqPz 22 minutes ago

ElkhartCoSports

ElkhartCountySports Goshen High School Boys Varsity Tennis Tennis Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM Result: Win Goshen Hig… https://t.co/Wc3GVsl2Ll 51 minutes ago

WEBOTennis

Western Boone Tennis The WeBo Stars Boys Tennis Team competed this evening at Lebanon High School against Rossville in the 1st round of sectional play. 59 minutes ago

courierthescore

courierthescore The tennis state tournament began today with the sectional round. Results from several opening matches here. https://t.co/2NAFOKgvRt 2 hours ago

JAEaglesSports

John Adams Athletics RT @MLCaterina: Shot some sectional tennis at Penn High School and Leeper Park tonight. See more photos from both matches here: https://t.… 3 hours ago

CCOE_CO

Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence The state high school tennis tournament was the first sport to decide a state champion since hockey last February,… https://t.co/gGaaYJnXoX 4 hours ago

MLCaterina

Michael Caterina Shot some sectional tennis at Penn High School and Leeper Park tonight. See more photos from both matches here:… https://t.co/dg0Quz0pMl 4 hours ago

hunt_Rob

Rob Hunt RT @lapelathletics: Boys Tennis Sectional Change - Tonight's 1st Round of the Boys Tennis Sectional will be played at Lapel High School. @L… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

High School Girls Golf: Dabagia Leads Homestead to Sectional Title [Video]

High School Girls Golf: Dabagia Leads Homestead to Sectional Title

Led by Madison Dabagia's round of 71, Homestead girls golf claimed its sixth consecutive sectional championship at Timber Ridge on Saturday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
High School Boys Soccer: Homestead Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Cathedral [Video]

High School Boys Soccer: Homestead Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Cathedral

Homestead scored two goals in the final eight minutes to earn a 3-1 win over Indianapolis Cathedral on Saturday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
High School Boys Soccer: Dwenger picks up win, Northrop & Homestead battle to draw [Video]

High School Boys Soccer: Dwenger picks up win, Northrop & Homestead battle to draw

Dwenger topped Leo, while Northrop and Homestead tied.

Credit: WFFTPublished