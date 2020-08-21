High School Boys Tennis: Homestead, Canterbury Cruise in Sectional Semifinals

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Homestead and Canterbury, both ranked top 20 in the state, will meet in a sectional championship showdown on Thursday after both teams picked up 5-0 wins on Wednesday.

3-1... ???to the tennis court we go... fourth-ranked homestead opening its postseason against bishop luers this afternoon..

???and no surprises here... this one was all sparty... on the one singles court, thaddeus dressel with the nice drop shot..

He beats henry kiracofe 6-0, 6-0..???and it was much of the same in one doubles... tim steiner and landon sather doing what they've done all year long... that duo moves to 21-1 on the season with the straight sets victory..???homestead moves on to the sectional championship game with a 5-0 win... ???so the spartans await the winner of this match... canterbury taking on wayne in the other semifinal...???and this one was just as one-sided.... one singles... that's kush anand smashing his serve past foster keirns... anand wins 6-0, 6-0... ???canterbury's ranked 20th in the state for a reason... flexing their muscles on the one doubles court as well... joseph shaklik and quentin williams also win in straight sets without dropping a game..

???canterbury cruises to the 5-0 win... they'll see homestead in the title match tomorrow...