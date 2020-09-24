Judge Calls Epic Games ‘Not Honest’ for Bypassing Apple’s 'Fortnite' Payment System

Epic is currently seeking a temporary court order that would force Apple to unblock 'Fortnite' from its App Store .

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Unwanted smartphone notifications are always a pain in the app, but not often are these messages so nakedly..

Image: InnerSloth Among Us has been one of the biggest games of the year, and thanks to new data from Sensor Tower, we have an idea of just how huge..

This week, we saw Apple announce the next generation of iPhones at its virtual event, with a focus on the company’s first 5G devices. In Vergecast..

OtterBox’s Figura Series case with MagSafe. | Image: OtterBox OtterBox has launched the first third-party iPhone 12 cases that officially support..

In this photo illustration a screenshot from Apple’s launch promotional material of the the new iPhone 12 seen displayed on a iPad tablet screen with the Apple..

Stocks that'll gain off the iPhone 12: fund manager Jackson Square Capital's Andrew Graham identifies the stocks of Apple suppliers that could benefit the most from sales of the newly released 5G iPhone. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which ones to avoid.

Peak Design, makers of one of The Verge’s favorite backpacks, has a new magnetic modular mounting system for your Apple or Samsung phone. The company’s..

Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees A group of Apple's critics - including Spotify Technology, Match Group and "Fortnite" creator Epic Games - have joined a nonprofit group that plans to advocate for legal and regulatory action to challenge the iPhone maker's App Store practices. Fred Katayama reports.

A US judge has ruled that Apple can keep blocking the popular game Fortnite permanently but restrained the Cupertino-based iPhone maker from retaliating against..

Microsoft is revealing a “selection” of new and cross-gen Xbox Series X games that will be available at launch with optimizations for both the Series X and..

The California judge in the legal skirmish between Epic Games and Apple has denied Epic’s request...

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Fortnite won’t be coming back to the App Store any time...