Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pops and Flops: Twilio, Twitter, and Apple Stock

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 07:44s - Published
Pops and Flops: Twilio, Twitter, and Apple Stock

Pops and Flops: Twilio, Twitter, and Apple Stock

Shares for Twilio are popping on news that the company will be purchasing startup Segment in a $3.2 million deal.

Twitter shares are also up after Deutsche Bank raises the price target on its stock, and Apple's stock is popping on a judge's split ruling on its legal fight with Epic Games over the App Store policies.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: Gilead, Zoom, and GameStop [Video]

Pops and Flops: Gilead, Zoom, and GameStop

Gilead shares are popping on news that its antiviral drug, Remdesevir, cut coronavirus recovery time by five days. It also happens to be one drug allegedly administered to President Trump for his case..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:11Published
Pops and Flops: IBM, Domino's, and Tesla Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: IBM, Domino's, and Tesla Stock

IBM shares are popping on news that the company is spinning off its IT infrastructure division. Domino's shares are down despite an increase in sales, likely due to the chain's costs going up, and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:05Published
Pops and Flops: Levi Strauss, DraftKings, and Sirius/XM Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Levi Strauss, DraftKings, and Sirius/XM Stock

Levi Strauss shares are popping after the company reported a surprise quarterly profit, particularly seeing as more people stayed home and avoided wearing denim. DraftKings shares are down after..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:26Published