Pops and Flops: Twilio, Twitter, and Apple Stock
Shares for Twilio are popping on news that the company will be purchasing startup Segment in a $3.2 million deal.
Twitter shares are also up after Deutsche Bank raises the price target on its stock, and Apple's stock is popping on a judge's split ruling on its legal fight with Epic Games over the App Store policies.
Gilead shares are popping on news that its antiviral drug, Remdesevir, cut coronavirus recovery time by five days. It also happens to be one drug allegedly administered to President Trump for his case..