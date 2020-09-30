Hathras shocker: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh lists glaring lapses by police
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police over lapses in handling the Hathras case.
He said that there were glaring lapses by the policemen and listed four lapses including delay in filing the FIR and their attempt to push the episode under the carpet.
Singh said that the hasty cremation could have been due to the threat of the law and order situation worsening He however added that the family members should have been taken into confidence and the last rites should have been performed by a family member and not a district official.
The former top cop added that it is the police’s responsibility to incorporate the relevant sections in the FIR and also said that the investigation should have been more prompt.
A Dalit girl was raped by four men on 14th September and she died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday evening.
The Uttar Pradesh police has faced flak for the shoddy investigation and hurried cremation of the girl’s body.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. Images showed Rahul Gandhi being physically restrained by cops during his march. The Congress leader was then arrested by the cops who cited that section 144 had been imposed in Hathras and no public assembly could be allowed. While Rahul Gandhi was seen telling the cops that he would go alone and there was no question of a public assembly, the cops did not allow him to proceed. Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the Yogi government saying that those who present themselves as guardians of Hinduism had denied a father the right to cremate his own daughter. The opposition has been gunning for the Yogi Adityanath government over the rape case and reports of police forcing the family members to cremate the victim in the wee hours despite protests from the family. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on October 01 to meet family of a 19-year-old rape victim. Rahul Gandhi claimed that police pushed him and lathi-charged him after they started walking towards Hathras. "Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway, on his way to Hathras. "We have stopped them here. The Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward," said Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the latest serosurvey results show that 25.1% of people have tested positive. The health minister also revealed district-wise results for serosurvey in Delhi. DDMA issued an order for the status quo for all activities permitted in the national capital region. The number of weekly markets allowed per day per zone has also increased. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48Published
A fortnight after a Dalit girl was brutally gangraped by four men in Hathras and a day after she was cremated; the Hathras Superintendent of Police has said that the medical report provided by the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College does not confirm rape. The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape,’ Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said. Before the 19-year-old succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, she was undergoing treatment at Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. She was later cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday amid reports that her parents wanted to wait till morning to complete the last rites. The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an SIT to probe the case and submit the a report within a week’s time. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24Published
Amid outrage over the Hathras rape case, another similar story has now emerged from neighbouring Balrampur. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later died on the way to the hospital. Both the accused in the Balrampur incident have been arrested. The mother of the victim said that her daughter was abducted and raped when she had gone for admission in a college. ‘They broke her legs and back, she could not stand or talk, all she said was my stomach is burning,’ said a distraught mother of the victim. She also added that they had no enmity with the accused or anyone else in the locality. The police though said that the post mortem report does not confirm these injuries. Meanwhile, the opposition has lashed out at the Yogi government and slammed it for failing to protect women in the state. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were among those who lashed out at the state government over the spate of rape incidents in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:53Published
Youth Congress workers staged protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 30 demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim. Protestors also demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister..
Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate..