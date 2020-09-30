Hathras shocker: Former UP DGP Vikram Singh lists glaring lapses by police

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh police over lapses in handling the Hathras case.

He said that there were glaring lapses by the policemen and listed four lapses including delay in filing the FIR and their attempt to push the episode under the carpet.

Singh said that the hasty cremation could have been due to the threat of the law and order situation worsening He however added that the family members should have been taken into confidence and the last rites should have been performed by a family member and not a district official.

The former top cop added that it is the police’s responsibility to incorporate the relevant sections in the FIR and also said that the investigation should have been more prompt.

A Dalit girl was raped by four men on 14th September and she died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday evening.

The Uttar Pradesh police has faced flak for the shoddy investigation and hurried cremation of the girl’s body.

Watch the full video for all the details.