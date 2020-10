With health experts concerned about a second wave of COVID-19, the Red Cross is testing donated blood for coronavirus antibodies.



Related videos from verified sources Blood Donations Helping During Pandemic



During the coronavirus pandemic, donating blood has taken on a new role and can help those battling COVID-19. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago KSBW and American Red Cross raise more than $150,000 for wildfire victims



You can still donate at ksbw.com/redcross Credit: KSBW Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago Red Cross volunteers do Covid-19 safety dance in Myanmar



This is the heartwarming moment Red Cross volunteers danced in a market to raise coronavirus safety measures awareness. A group of volunteers carried out a public education campaign by dancing at an.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:19 Published 1 week ago