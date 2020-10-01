Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:29s - Published
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Despite a slow start, the Los Angeles Lakers had no issues dismissing the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night.

LA was down 13 early in the first then turned on the jets and would end up leading by as many as 32.

The Lakers then cruised to a 116-to-98 win.

Anthony Davis had a game high 34 points and LeBron James finished with 25 points, 13 boards and 9 assists.

Hear what Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 1 of the NBA Finals.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED Despite a slow start, the Los Angeles Lakers had no issues dismissing the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

What Heat need to do to rebound from Game 1 rout [Video]

What Heat need to do to rebound from Game 1 rout

What I’m Hearing: Jeff Zillgitt on what Heat coach and players have to say about Game 1 loss

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:52Published
Nick Wright reacts to Lakers GM 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals — 'Series is over' | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to Lakers GM 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals — 'Series is over' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers game 1 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Nick feels LeBron James and the team had trust in one another to get the job done and believes the 'series..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:45Published
Lakers leave Heat beaten and battered after Game 1 drubbing [Video]

Lakers leave Heat beaten and battered after Game 1 drubbing

SportsPulse: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers left Game 1 with a win and a boat load of confidence, while the Miami Heat left with injuries and the need for a new game plan...

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:19Published