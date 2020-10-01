Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Despite a slow start, the Los Angeles Lakers had no issues dismissing the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night.

LA was down 13 early in the first then turned on the jets and would end up leading by as many as 32.

The Lakers then cruised to a 116-to-98 win.

Anthony Davis had a game high 34 points and LeBron James finished with 25 points, 13 boards and 9 assists.

Hear what Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe have to say about Game 1 of the NBA Finals.