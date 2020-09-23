Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

What you need to know: Oct. 1

From 3 until 11 p.m.

As a flex alert is in place.

Some of the steps we should take: set thermostats at 78 or higher.

Avoid using major appliances.

And turn off unnecessary lights.

The goal is to avoid rolling blackouts due to an electricity shortage in the power grid.

### we have new numbers on the zogg fire this morning.

The zogg fire grew less than 3 hundred acres overnight..

Its remains just over 55 thousand acres..

And containment jumped to 26% percent... last night it was just 9% contained..

Later today the shasta board of supervisors will discuss declaring the fire a local emergency# the north complex is now more than 314- thousand acres and it is 79- percent contained.

That fire flared up sunday..

Threatening homes on the ridge in butte county..

### also in our region... the august fire burning in the mendocino national forest..

Its now over 949 thousand acres... the largest wildfire in record..

And its only 47% contained... ## shasta county public health is warning that the county could be headed towards more restrictions..

The county's is currently in the orange tier but it's case rate is in the red and if those numbers continue to stay that way... the county could be moved up a tier.### happening today- the president is expected to sign an approved funding bill..

After the senate narrowly avoided a government shutdown..

With six hours to spare, congress averted a government shutdown and passed the spending measure that will fund the government through december 11th.## governor newsom has signed a bill banning certain chokeholds.

The decision comes after months of campaigning for change of policing policies.

The governor signed several laws designed to increase oversight of the criminal justice system.### you're never