VVIP aircraft 'Air India One' arrives at Delhi airport

A VVIP aircraft Air India One arrived at Delhi International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft was delivered from the USA and will be used for the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister. The B&&& Aircraft was scheduled to be delivered by Boeing to Air India in July. The aircraft is equipped with an advanced communication system where audio and video functions can be availed at mid-air without being hacked. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37Published
More than 180 Sikh families arrived in India from Afghanistan on Thursday. The families were welcomed at the IGI Airport by World Punjab Organisation. The families arrived in India on 'long-term' visas, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. "Over 180 Hindu Sikh families arrived from Afghanistan. Indian government granted them long-term visas after requests. WPO sent a private plane to repatriate these families. Delhi’s Sikh organizations associated in bringing these families. We want to have assured them of citizenship, like Amit Shah ji assured us," he said. The evacuation comes after Kabul bomb blast which killed 25 people. The attack on the gurudwara happened earlier this year in March. Chabol Singh said, "25 people lost their lives during Kabul attack, 14 people died in Jalalabad. It is not possible for us to stay there after these attacks."
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22Published
This dog warmed up before the game in an empty arena. They jumped through the ring, walked between his trainer's steps, and also jumped on his back, as he lay in the air while balancing himself on one..