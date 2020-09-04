VVIP aircraft 'Air India One' arrives at Delhi airport

Global  
 

VVIP aircraft Air India One that will be used for President, Vice President and Prime Minister arrived at Delhi International Airport from US.

Aircraft is equipped with advance communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function in mid-air without being hacked.


Air India One: What is so special about PM Narendra Modi's new VVIP Hightech aircraft

 It is based on the US president's Air Force One platform. But US Air force one is being built on Boeing 747 which has 4 engines. Air India One is built on Boeing..
Watch: VVIP Air India One, to be used for President & PM, arrives in Delhi [Video]

Watch: VVIP Air India One, to be used for President & PM, arrives in Delhi

A VVIP aircraft Air India One arrived at Delhi International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft was delivered from the USA and will be used for the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister. The B&&& Aircraft was scheduled to be delivered by Boeing to Air India in July. The aircraft is equipped with an advanced communication system where audio and video functions can be availed at mid-air without being hacked. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published
Over 180 Sikh families from Afghanistan arrive in India on ‘long-term’ visas [Video]

Over 180 Sikh families from Afghanistan arrive in India on ‘long-term’ visas

More than 180 Sikh families arrived in India from Afghanistan on Thursday. The families were welcomed at the IGI Airport by World Punjab Organisation. The families arrived in India on 'long-term' visas, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. "Over 180 Hindu Sikh families arrived from Afghanistan. Indian government granted them long-term visas after requests. WPO sent a private plane to repatriate these families. Delhi’s Sikh organizations associated in bringing these families. We want to have assured them of citizenship, like Amit Shah ji assured us," he said. The evacuation comes after Kabul bomb blast which killed 25 people. The attack on the gurudwara happened earlier this year in March. Chabol Singh said, "25 people lost their lives during Kabul attack, 14 people died in Jalalabad. It is not possible for us to stay there after these attacks."

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:22Published

Boeing 777 plane for VVIP travel arrives in India

Air India One, which is the call sign of the aircraft, landed at the Delhi airport from Texas at...
Hindu - Published


