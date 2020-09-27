Noah Cyrus tells fans to wear a mask, then parties maskless with Tana Mongeau

Noah Cyrus is being called out online afterpreaching to her fans about wearing a maskand then going out partying without one.On Sept.

26, the younger Cyrus sisterposted on her Instagram account encouragingher followers to “just wear the damn masks”.Not even 24 hours later, Cyrusthen attended a party with rumored girlfriendTana Mongeau where Diplo was DJing.all three of them are veryclearly not wearing masks.people have come to expect this behaviorfrom Mongeau, who has been spotted atcountless parties amid the pandemic.it was a surprising turn of events for Cyrus,especially seeing as she urged fans to wear a maskjust hours before attending the gathering.“Practice what you preach to your youngaudience,” one person wrote on Cyrus’ Instagrampost.

“You really are not setting an example”.“It’s the partying after taking this picture forperformative activism for me,” another added.“Okay but you should wearthe damn mask too,” a third said