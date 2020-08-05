Hathras case: ‘Politics tourism’ says BJP, Congress hits back

Sushant Singh Rajput death case flared up once again as BJP’s Mumbai secretary claims that there are eyewitnesses who have seen Rhea with the actor on the night of June 13. He said he is ready to testify infront of the CBI in the matter. In other news reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor might soon be producing a web series. See Daily Punch for more.
Businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra slammed Yogi Adityanath-led government for law and order situation in the state. "If the CM cannot run his state and make sure everything is safe for people, I can't even say it is safe for women. Every day there's some criminal activity, and there's nothing we can expect from UP with the CM sitting there. Therefore, we need a change, it's a promising state but nothing is going to come about if we are ruled by people who don't know how to rule and who can let this thing pass. And it's showing every day, it's going back in time, it's unsafe. How do you go ahead from here?" he asked.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by police on his way to Hathras at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today. He has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asked police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me." Police said, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order."
Congress appointed general secretaries and in-charges of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 12. However, Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Khadge were dropped from the list of general secretaries. Speaking on the matter, Congress's Mallikarjun Khadge welcomed Randeep Singh Surjewala's appointed as Karnataka new general secretary. He said, "I welcome the changes. Randeep Singh Surjewala is a very good man. It is a good choice for Karnataka. I welcome him and I feel that Madam Gandhi has given a good secretary for the Congress in Karnataka."
The Shiromani Akali Dal has launched three ‘kisan marches’ against the farm laws framed by the government. SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before launching one of the march. They are demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn. They will hand over a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor. Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha and said that the bills will be detrimental to the interests of farmers. Meanwhile, farmer groups continued their protests and ‘rail roko’ agitations in different parts of Punjab. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between farmers towards the new farm bills, it is duty of government to address the farmers, we had expectation that the matter will be discussed via select committee and farmers' voice will be heard," said Majithia. On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her party's opposition to the bills.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital..
BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process..
