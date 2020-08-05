Global  
 

Hathras case: ‘Politics tourism’ says BJP, Congress hits back

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Political war escalates amid outrage over alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Union Minister Naqvi said those who are guilty will be punished by the state government.

The Union Minister said some people are indulging in “political tourism” over the issue.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said UP government should act against guilty and not focus on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Watch the full video for more details.


Daily Punch: Did Rhea Chakraborty Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On June 13? [Video]

Daily Punch: Did Rhea Chakraborty Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On June 13?

Sushant Singh Rajput death case flared up once again as BJP’s Mumbai secretary claims that there are eyewitnesses who have seen Rhea with the actor on the night of June 13. He said he is ready to testify infront of the CBI in the matter. In other news reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor might soon be producing a web series. See Daily Punch for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:57Published

Hathras case: UP police should have been more sensitive, says BJP MP Kirit Solanki

 UP Police needed to be "more sensitive and responsible" as their actions triggered anger among people following the cremation of the Hathras Dalit woman in dead..
IndiaTimes

Congress has space for people to express concerns, BJP has none: Kapil Sibal

 Taking a dig at the BJP over its oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal breaking ties with it on the farm bills issue, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday..
IndiaTimes

Hathras gang-rape case: Robert Vadra slams Yogi Adityanath-led govt [Video]

Hathras gang-rape case: Robert Vadra slams Yogi Adityanath-led govt

Businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra slammed Yogi Adityanath-led government for law and order situation in the state. "If the CM cannot run his state and make sure everything is safe for people, I can't even say it is safe for women. Every day there's some criminal activity, and there's nothing we can expect from UP with the CM sitting there. Therefore, we need a change, it's a promising state but nothing is going to come about if we are ruled by people who don't know how to rule and who can let this thing pass. And it's showing every day, it's going back in time, it's unsafe. How do you go ahead from here?" he asked.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published

Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi arrested by police under Sec 188 IPC [Video]

Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi arrested by police under Sec 188 IPC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by police on his way to Hathras at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today. He has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asked police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me." Police said, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Hathras protest: NCP chief Pawar, Kerala CM Vijayan, DMK's Stalin slam UP police over scuffle with Rahul

 Several leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Kerala CM, on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for the way they handled former Congress president..
IndiaTimes

India outrage over gang rapes leading to death [Video]

India outrage over gang rapes leading to death

Uproar came after the case of a woman who was gang-raped and subsequently died came to light in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 09:24Published

Hathras case: HC takes suo motu cognisance, issues notice to UP govt

 The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the Hathras incident and issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government. The..
IndiaTimes

Urge Centre to file an appeal against acquittal: Cong's Randeep Singh Surjewala on Babri demolition case verdict

 All 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow including LK Advani, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Murli..
DNA
Mallikarjun Khadge welcomes Surjewala's appointment as AICC general secretary [Video]

Mallikarjun Khadge welcomes Surjewala's appointment as AICC general secretary

Congress appointed general secretaries and in-charges of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 12. However, Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Khadge were dropped from the list of general secretaries. Speaking on the matter, Congress's Mallikarjun Khadge welcomed Randeep Singh Surjewala's appointed as Karnataka new general secretary. He said, "I welcome the changes. Randeep Singh Surjewala is a very good man. It is a good choice for Karnataka. I welcome him and I feel that Madam Gandhi has given a good secretary for the Congress in Karnataka."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Watch: Sukhbir Badal begins ‘Kisan March’ after praying at Golden Temple [Video]

Watch: Sukhbir Badal begins ‘Kisan March’ after praying at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Akali Dal has launched three ‘kisan marches’ against the farm laws framed by the government. SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before launching one of the march. They are demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn. They will hand over a memorandum against the farm laws to Punjab Governor. Last week, the SAD had announced to part ways with the NDA, the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet after the SAD chief had strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha and said that the bills will be detrimental to the interests of farmers. Meanwhile, farmer groups continued their protests and ‘rail roko’ agitations in different parts of Punjab. Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days over that passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published
Agri reform bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia joins nation-wide protest [Video]

Agri reform bills: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia joins nation-wide protest

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia participated in the nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' protest in Amritsar against new farm bills. "If there is any misunderstanding between farmers towards the new farm bills, it is duty of government to address the farmers, we had expectation that the matter will be discussed via select committee and farmers' voice will be heard," said Majithia. On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her party's opposition to the bills.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Is it a crime to be daughter of poor family? Sonia Gandhi slams UP govt for 'indifference' over Hathras case

 Sonia Gandhi alleged that the issue was sought to be hushed up while referring to the victim as "Hathras' Nirbhaya".
DNA

Hathras victim was 'killed by a ruthless govt': Sonia Gandhi slams BJP dispensation

 In a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in UP over the Hathras gangrape incident, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the victim..
IndiaTimes

Sitharaman slams Sonia's 'bypass Centre farm laws' advice to party-ruled states, cites Cong's 2019 manifesto

 Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday targeted the Congress over party chief Sonia Gandhi's advice to party-rules states to bypass farm laws..
IndiaTimes

Hathras Gangrape Victim Death Case: Priyanka Gandhi attacks CM Yogi Adityanath on women safety, Mayawati demands justice

Politics has erupted after the death of Hathras gang-rape victim on Tuesday. Congress leader Priyanka...
DNA - Published


Watch: Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Vs UP cops over march to Hathras; duo arrested [Video]

Watch: Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Vs UP cops over march to Hathras; duo arrested

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi [Video]

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:06Published