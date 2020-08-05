Hathras case: ‘Politics tourism’ says BJP, Congress hits back

Political war escalates amid outrage over alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Union Minister Naqvi said those who are guilty will be punished by the state government.

The Union Minister said some people are indulging in “political tourism” over the issue.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said UP government should act against guilty and not focus on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

