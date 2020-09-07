Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable. Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.
Gary Neville has said that Gareth Southgate is the most capable Englandmanager within the past 30 years in regards to dealing with player misconduct.The former England assistant coach's comments came after Mason Greenwood andPhil Foden were dropped from the national team squad following Covid-19breaches.
Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.
Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve had conversations with both Garethand the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said whenannouncing a 27-man squad for the England friendly on October 8 and thefollowing Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.
