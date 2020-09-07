Global  
 

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood’s omission sends a ‘message’ – Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have beenleft out of his squad for upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark to“send a message”.


Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane [Video]

Gareth Southgate hits back at Mourinho over freshness of Kane

Responding to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho’s request that players, notablyHarry Kane, are not overplayed, Southgate said he hoped the situation wouldwork both ways.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland [Video]

Gareth Southgate puzzled by Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood's actions in Iceland

England manager Gareth Southgate says he does not understand how Phil Fodenand Mason Greenwood thought their action in Iceland were acceptable. Southgatewas speaking following the 0-0 draw against Denmark in the Nations League,which the two players watched from home after being stood down from nationalduties.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct [Video]

Gary Neville on Greenwood and Foden: Southgate best man to handle player misconduct

Gary Neville has said that Gareth Southgate is the most capable Englandmanager within the past 30 years in regards to dealing with player misconduct.The former England assistant coach's comments came after Mason Greenwood andPhil Foden were dropped from the national team squad following Covid-19breaches.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach [Video]

Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:41Published

Phil Foden Phil Foden English association football player

England call up uncapped Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

 Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is named in the England squad for matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark but Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are left..
BBC News

England squad: Dominic Calvert-Lewin called up but Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden left out

 Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is named in the England squad for matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark but Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are left..
BBC News

Micah Richards on how Man City star Phil Foden can repair the damage done to his England career.

 BBC pundit Micah Richards says Manchester City forward Phil Foden is doing the right things to make up for his mistakes on England duty.
BBC News
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Mason Greenwood Mason Greenwood English association football player

Luton 0-3 Manchester United: Mason Greenwood helps visitors progress

 Substitute Mason Greenwood scores one and assists another as Manchester United beat Championship side Luton to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
BBC News

England national football team England national football team Men's association football team representing England

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches [Video]

Gareth Southgate responds to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood Covid-19 breaches

Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden being asked toleave the England squad following a video that shows the two breaking Covid-19restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Denmark Denmark Scandinavian country

World reacts to 'chaotic' Donald Trump / Joe Biden presidential debate

 Head-scratching perplexity about US democracy in Australia and Denmark. Disdain for "chaos" and "insults" between America's presidential contenders in a Chinese..
New Zealand Herald

Will secure global economy: Denmark envoy Svane backs India's view on supply chain diversification

 PM Modi had spoken about the need for alternate and diversified global supply chains at the summit and cited how India, Japan, Australia are coming together for..
DNA

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash [Video]

Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve had conversations with both Garethand the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said whenannouncing a 27-man squad for the England friendly on October 8 and thefollowing Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
COVID-19: UK braced for anti-lockdown protests as WHO warns 2m could die [Video]

COVID-19: UK braced for anti-lockdown protests as WHO warns 2m could die

Madrid, Moscow, Wales and Israel announced new health measures on Friday in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, which continues to accelerate in Europe.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:20Published

Coronavirus: More than a quarter of UK under stricter rules

 More parts of south Wales and northern England see local lockdown restrictions start this weekend.
BBC News

How to download the NHS COVID-19 app

 More than six months after the UK was put into lockdown, the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of abating. Alongside testing, a key method in slowing the..
WorldNews

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood branded ‘idiots’ for England vs Iceland incident as Trevor Sinclair and Simon Jordan clash over punishment

Simon Jordan and Trevor Sinclar clashed on talkSPORT over the Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood saga as...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Southgate backs dropped England duo Foden and Greenwood to bounce back

England boss Gareth Southgate has told Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood to make the most of a “period...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Southgate: We must send message to players [Video]

Southgate: We must send message to players

Gareth Southagte feels Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden's omission from the England squad allows the pair a "period of reflection" and "an opportunity to enjoy their football again."

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published
'Greenwood, Foden likely to miss Oct matches' [Video]

'Greenwood, Foden likely to miss Oct matches'

England's October fixtures will come too soon for Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, according to reporter Patrick Davidson.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:14Published
Foden and Greenwood need support [Video]

Foden and Greenwood need support

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are in agreement that there needs to be a level of tolerance towards Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood after their recent coronavirus rule breach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:52Published