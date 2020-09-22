Global  
 

Why is Meghan Markle suing the Mail On Sunday?

Meghan Markle is suing the Mail On Sunday after it published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father a few months after her wedding to Prince Harry.

The duchess saod the letter was private, but the newspaper claims it can't have been considered private because her friends told People magazine about it in an interview they did.

The matter is going to a full trial in the UK next year and the duchess will appear via video link from her home in California.

Yahoo UK will bring all the details of the case.


Meghan Markle Faces Setback in Court Battle With U.K. Newspapers

Meghan Markle is facing a legal setback. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex lost the latest round of...
What?! Meghan Markle’s Bubble Bath FaceTime Date Sparks… Legal Battle

Meghan Markle‘s lawyers denied that she cooperated with Finding Freedom book authors Omid Scobie...
Meghan Markle Has Setback in Lawsuit [Video]

Meghan Markle is suing the Associated Newspapers for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the latest setback to this case.

Mail on Sunday can rely on recent Harry and Meghan book in High Court case [Video]

The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father. Meghan,..

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex deny Netflix reality TV show reports [Video]

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has denied reports the pair are working on a reality TV show for Netflix.

