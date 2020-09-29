Duchess of Sussex in bid to postpone High Court trial of privacy action

The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father. Meghan, 39, is suing thenewspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) for alleged misuse ofprivate information, breaching the Data Protection Act and infringement ofcopyright in relation to the publication of parts of a handwritten letter sentto Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.
The Duke of Sussex has admitted his privileged upbringing as a member of theroyal family meant he had no understanding of unconscious racial bias. Harrysaid it took him many years – and the experience of “living” in wife Meghan’sshoes – to recognise the issue during a conversation with Black Lives Mattersupporter Patrick Hutchinson. (GQ)
