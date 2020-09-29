Global  
 

Duchess of Sussex in bid to postpone High Court trial of privacy action

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
The Duchess of Sussex will ask a judge to postpone the trial of her privacyaction against the publisher of the Mail On Sunday, which was due to start inJanuary.

Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd over an article publishedin August 2018 which reproduced parts of the handwritten letter sent to herfather, Thomas Markle.


