Midmorning With Aundrea - October 1, 2020 (Part 2)

We take a look at the new film "Glorias" celebrating the life of feminist pioneer and CIA asset Gloria Steinem.

A a new movie debuting this is based on the memoir of one of the most famous feminists of the 20th century.

David daniel has a look.

Four actresses, including oscar winners alicia vikander and julianne moore, fill the title role of "the glorias.

"all the magazin people said 'don't do a lesbian story in the first issue,' so i feel like we need to do a lesbian story, right?"

"absolutely!

"she als understood that sexism and racism were intertwined, that anything that was hierarchical was fundamentally bad for us as human beings."

"i just want t point out that you directed a question to me about universal womanhood, and to flo, a question about being black.

Do you think flo is unable to answer a question about the condition of being a woman?"

"if you avoi conflict, my darling, conflict will seek you out."

Bette midler, who plays activist bella abzug, says she loved director julie taymor's approach.

"a very creativ picture.

It's not just told in a linear fashion.

It's not a straightforward arc -- it goes back and forth in time, it has wonderful fantasies."

"why didn't object?

Get out and slam the door?"

"you will, lots o times.

Speaking your mind will get you in deep trouble.

The truth will set you free.

But first, it will piss you off."

"if we tell ou stories, we encourage other people.

If we see each other as big generalities out there, we think 'oh, i could never do that.'

But if we tell our stories, as this movie does, each person in turn, telling their story, realizing we're not alone, seeing commonalities, and understanding that we can act together."

"it leads us out o our heads... and into our hearts."

