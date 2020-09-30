How a breast cancer diagnosis can affect your mental health

Global  
 

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as we work to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment, we also want to take a look at how Breast Cancer can affect someone's mental health and what someone can do to cope.

BREAST CANCER THAT CAN GETOVERLOOKED... IS THE MENTALIMPACT THAT GETTING ADIAGNOSIS CAN HAVE.

AS PART OFWORKING FOR YOUR HEALTH... WESPOKE WITH THE CHAIR OF THEDEPARTMENT OF PSYCHIATRY AT G-B-M-C.

SHE SAYS A DIAGNOSISCAN CAUSE NOT ONLY DEPRESSIONAND ANXIETY, BUT SELF BLAME ASWELL.

"Why did this happen tome?

What did I do?

Did I notexercise right?

Was my dietnot okay?

Did I miss mymammographic screenings?

Sosort of guilt self-blamedepression, anxiety about one'scareer, one's family,especially again, if someonehas dependence on them, whatif something bad happens to mewhat's going to happen tothem?

What about the rest ofmy life?" WE HAVE OUR FULLINTERVIEW WITH THAT DOCTORALONG WITH WAYS TO HELP THOSEGOING THROUGH BREAST CANCERTREATMENT ON OUR WEBSITE..WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COM.EVEN DUR




