Bull Elk in Estes Park

Occurred on September 12, 2020 / Estes Park, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: On our way back to our condo at Estes Park we saw this bull elk thrashing his antlers in the water by the road, then digging in the mud before sitting himself down in it.

This is part of the rutting process.


