West Point keeps its mask mandate

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
West Point keeps its mask mandate
October 1, 2020

I'm in westpoint where the the mask mandate went into effect in july.

I spoke to a few people who say they are happy it hasn't been lifted.

"west point keeping it in place is a good idea.

Great idea."

Martha ford lives 15 minutes out of west point.

She said city leaders are doing the right thing by continuing the mask ordinance.

Sot: "i think west point should keep it because the virus is not gone.

It's still here."

Martha ford trt:8 james vance is a resident.

He said he doesn't have a problem with wearing masks in public.

Vance added he doesn't understand why governor tate reeves let the mandate expire... sot: "we know this stuff isn't going nowhere because if you watch the news everyday it's steady going up.

So i don't see why they want to cancel the masks because if they were going to do that then they shouldn't of did it in the first place."

James vance- west point trt: 15 i also spoke with employees at the mayors office.

They said the mandate will continue until the mayor and other leaders decide to end it.

In westpoint.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

