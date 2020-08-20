West Point keeps its mask mandate
I'm in westpoint where the the mask mandate went into effect in july.
I spoke to a few people who say they are happy it hasn't been lifted.
."
"west point keeping it in place is a good idea.
Great idea."
Martha ford lives 15 minutes out of west point.
She said city leaders are doing the right thing by continuing the mask ordinance.
Sot: "i think west point should keep it because the virus is not gone.
It's still here."
Martha ford trt:8 james vance is a resident.
He said he doesn't have a problem with wearing masks in public.
Vance added he doesn't understand why governor tate reeves let the mandate expire... sot: "we know this stuff isn't going nowhere because if you watch the news everyday it's steady going up.
So i don't see why they want to cancel the masks because if they were going to do that then they shouldn't of did it in the first place."
James vance- west point trt: 15 i also spoke with employees at the mayors office.
They said the mandate will continue until the mayor and other leaders decide to end it.
