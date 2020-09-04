Hasson On Coronavirus, Pt.2

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

WAAY 31 is once more joined by disease specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun to discuss coronavirus topics such as the search for a vaccine and concerns of flu season causing a “twin-demic”.

>> najahe sherman: we are back with dr. ali hassoun, infectious disease specialist at huntsville hospital.

>> dan shaffer: dr. hassoun, the ceo of moderna has said the company won't have enough data until november 25.

If this does happen, how big a step is it in a search for a vaccine?

>> dr. hassoun: so i think it's an important thing to know the stages and where they get to, but it's been expected and we've thought, we're really not going to have the vaccine probably till the end of the december or early next year.

So i'm not surprised they talked about that.

I can tell you moderna recently published in the "new england journal" their phase 1-- phase 2 kind of study talking about elderly.

And it seemed the elderly, even though they're small number, have responded to the vaccine.

So there's some encouraging data but we need phase 3 data with full information about efficacy and safety so we'll be ready to get it, if possible.

But it is expected probably end of december till -- or early in the year, next year.

>> najahe sherman: as it stands tonight there are nine coronavirus vaccines in late stage clinical trials around the world, including moderna, astra zeneca and fiez rr the three in the u.s. based on your knowledge and expertise, if you had to place a bet, which company do you think will have one first?

>> dr. hassoun: and that's very difficult to assess and know because it's been very, in a way what i call no clear enough data to know which one.

I think enrollment-wise it seemed the one in oxford has been ongoing and they've enroll ed significant numbers.

Pfizer as well.

But i can tell you, it's really going to be tough to know exactly which one is going to get to be the first.

I think what's most important, whatever vaccine comes in, we need to know it's safe and efficacious.

>> dan shaffer: there's an antibody cocktail as they're calling it developed by regen ron showing promise.

Can you explain the difference between a vaccine and a treatment and how important it is to have a treatment until we find a vaccine?

>> dr. hassoun: and that's great question because the vaccine benefit is we basically expos the patient to part of the virus we call it killed virus, where it can initiate our body in a way that can start to fight the virus it get exposed to.

So we produce what we call different proteins and immuno globulins that the moment we get exposed to the virus we can fight it off.

In compared to the treatment -- no, the treatment is really mainly if those who's infected with the virus.

Where if i got infected and have ack sieve viral shedding, i would use different type of treatment which we call anti- virus treatment like rem december veer.

But this new antibody, the idea is if i have the virus shedding, they have what they made an antibody like a protein go and attach to virus and prevent it from further shedding and causing problems. so the vaccine is mainly for prevention.

The treatment is basically fighting that specific infection if you have the infection.

It is encouraging, these data, but it's very early to know if it's safe and efficacious because they have very small number.

I know multiple companies actually trying to do that and it's encouraging because it's similar to what the convalescent plasma can do but it's more specific.

So it will be interesting if we can get that.

It will be very encouraging to have it.

>> najahe sherman: let's talk about the future.

Obviously no one knows what is going to happen for certain, but do you expect another spike during flu season like other experts are predicting?

>> dr. hassoun: yeah.

So i can tell you my hope to avoid the spike and surge is people thinking and following the guidelines.

Because i guarantee for them if they go with the masking, physical distancing, staying at home if they were seek and -- sick, seeking medical attention, hand hygiene, we're going to be able to cut down on not just the covid but all the viral respiratory infection including the flu.

But if they won't do that, we're going to be in trouble.

We're going to see significant issues whether the covid or flu or other viral infection.

And it's going to be chaotic because you cannot differentiate between these ones and it will be really tough for the health care professionals, hospitals, and even the community.

So i hope the people follow the basic prevention.

And we're going to be good if we do that.

>> dan shaffer: you want to reiterate that for the community , your final message here?

I'm sure it includes all those things.

>> dr. hassoun: yes, it's really essential for us, folks, whoever with the community, schools, you know, sport team, we need to follow these simple guidelines and believe me, as we do it, especially the fall and winter coming, you know, the weather is changing so people are going to be more in closed doors.

They're going to be more exposed please, keep physical distancing , reduce the number of exposures, do the masking, hand hygiene.

Remember, you're going to benefit not just you, not just your family, it's the community but also everybody else as well.

So please follow these guidelines.

>> dan shaffer: dr. hewn hewn, infectious ali hassoun infectious disease specialist at huntsville