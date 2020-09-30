Agitation by farmers, Congress will emerge victorious: Sonia Gandhi

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on October 02 said, "Farmers are protesting against 3 'anti-farmer' laws.
I believe that agitation by farmers and Congress will be successful and farmers will emerge victorious."
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat. He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation. We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted. In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country. President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat. Watch the full video for all the details.
Political war escalates amid outrage over alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Union Minister Naqvi said those who are guilty will be punished by the state government. The Union Minister said some people are indulging in “political tourism” over the issue. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said UP government should act against guilty and not focus on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Watch the full video for more details.
The nation is celebrating 116th birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 02. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to him at Vijay Ghat. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejirwal also paid homage to the former PM. Lal Bahadur Shastri served as PM of India from 1964 to 1966.
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) band played 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at Gandhi Smriti as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on October 02. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation today.
President Ram Nath Kovind on October 02 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in Delhi. President paid a floral tribute to Bapu and paid respects to the leader. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also paid respect to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by police on his way to Hathras at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today. He has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped..