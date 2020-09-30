Agitation by farmers, Congress will emerge victorious: Sonia Gandhi

Global  
 

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on October 02 said, "Farmers are protesting against 3 'anti-farmer' laws.

I believe that agitation by farmers and Congress will be successful and farmers will emerge victorious."


