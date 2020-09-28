‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws

Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation.
Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, she said while the Mahatma was the biggest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and the working class, Shastri gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.
‘The Modi government is making the farmers cry tears of blood, even though they grow foodgrains for the country with their sweat,’ Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement.
She said that the Modi government had put the future of farmers in jeopardy to benefit a few.
‘The Congress party will continue to fight against the three black laws.
Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency.
I want to say with confidence that this agitation of farmers and the Congress will be successful and the farmers will win,’ Sonia said.
Political war escalates amid outrage over alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Union Minister Naqvi said those who are guilty will be punished by the state government. The Union Minister said some people are indulging in “political tourism” over the issue. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said UP government should act against guilty and not focus on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Watch the full video for more details.
Farmers in Nashik hailed new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that agriculture reforms will be beneficial for them. One farmer said, "The new farmer bill is good and is beneficial. Earlier, prices were used to be decided by merchants but now it is up to us. We can sell our goods anywhere in the country. We are thankful to Modi government for the new bill." The other farmer thanked Modi government for bringing the bill. "Those who are opposing new farm bills are completely wrong. They should not do so. They are politicizing it, nothing else," the other farmer said. New agriculture bills received President's assent on Sep 27.
An Fir was filed against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over march towards Hathras. The Fir was filed under pandemic law and Section 144. Congress leaders were detained as they were walking towards UP’s Hathras. Rahul and Priyanka were going to meet family of Dalit woman allegedly raped in UP. Congress leaders’ vehicles were halted at Yamuna expressway on Thursday. Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by police while they were on their way. "I want to go to Hathras alone and meet the victim’s family. Section 144 restricts public assembly, I want to go alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me?" Rahul said. The two leaders were taken to Buddh International Circuit guest house. Rahul and Priyanka were later released and escorted back to Delhi by UP Police. "What UP Police did to victim’s family is completely unacceptable. Police did not even allow the father to conduct daughter’s last rites," Priyanka said.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on October 02 slammed Uttar Pradesh government over Hathras alleged gang-raped incident and said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is unable to work for women safety in the state, then he should resign. She said, "I think UP government wants to hide something. What happened with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Congress workers, and the kind of statements by DM and others, prove that UP government wants to hide something." "Three rape cases in UP came to the fore in two days. State's Home Minister and CM haven't spoken anything. I request PM that there should be a detailed inquiry. If Yogi government is unable to work for women safety in the state, then he should resign," she added.
The nation is celebrating 116th birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 02. Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to him at Vijay Ghat. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejirwal also paid homage to the former PM. Lal Bahadur Shastri served as PM of India from 1964 to 1966.
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
