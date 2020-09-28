‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws

Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation.

Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, she said while the Mahatma was the biggest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and the working class, Shastri gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

‘The Modi government is making the farmers cry tears of blood, even though they grow foodgrains for the country with their sweat,’ Sonia Gandhi said in a video statement.

She said that the Modi government had put the future of farmers in jeopardy to benefit a few.

‘The Congress party will continue to fight against the three black laws.

Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency.

I want to say with confidence that this agitation of farmers and the Congress will be successful and the farmers will win,’ Sonia said.

