Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu

Kerala secretariat fire: Opposition corners govt, call for independent probe



The fire at the Kerala secretariat has taken a political turn with the BJP and Congress alleging that it is a bid to destroy important evidence linked to the gold smuggling case. Both the BJP and Congress held protests outside the secretariat premises on Tuesday and called for a high level probe into the incident. Congress even called for an NIA probe into the matter as it smelled a conspiracy to destroy papers linked to the gold smuggling case. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the incident and demanded an independent probe into the incident. Congress MLA VT Balram said that they have no faith in the probe announced by the state government and hence called for an NIA probe. ‘Government has set up an official level inquiry with some middle-level IAS officers. We do not believe in it because the role of even the Chief Secretary is questionable. We suspect his involvement,’ VT Balram told the media. Watch the full video for all the details.

