Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu

President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat. He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation. We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted. In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country. President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary in Lucknow. He was accompanied by UP Governor Anandiben Patel. CM Yogi spun the Charkha at Kshetriya Shri Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Bapu.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi on Oct 02. Governor Draupadi Murmu also paid tribute to father of the nation. The country is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Bapu today.
In a first, two women officers have been selected to join as 'Observers' in Indian Navy. The officers will join as 'Observers' (Airborne tacticians) in the helicopter stream of Navy. Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh were awarded 'Wings' on graduating as 'Observers'. They were awarded at a ceremony on September 21 at Kochi's INS Garuda. Tyagi and Singh are the first set of women airborne tacticians to operate from warships' deck. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam lauded both the officers. Earlier, entry of women was restricted to fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on August 29 held meeting with health officials amid COVID-19 pandemic. He also discussed the preparedness measures as fourth phase of unlock will end soon. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and state Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar were present in the meeting. Tamil Nadu has over 50,000 active cases of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released two books in Rajasthan's Jaipur written by the chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, Gulab Kothari. The event was held via video conferencing on September 08. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, were present at the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Patrika Gate in Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 08 via video conferencing from the national capital. PM Modi also released two books written by the chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, Gulab Kothari. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, were present at the event. The iconic gate is built by the Patrika Group on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur.
The fire at the Kerala secretariat has taken a political turn with the BJP and Congress alleging that it is a bid to destroy important evidence linked to the gold smuggling case. Both the BJP and Congress held protests outside the secretariat premises on Tuesday and called for a high level probe into the incident. Congress even called for an NIA probe into the matter as it smelled a conspiracy to destroy papers linked to the gold smuggling case. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the incident and demanded an independent probe into the incident. Congress MLA VT Balram said that they have no faith in the probe announced by the state government and hence called for an NIA probe. ‘Government has set up an official level inquiry with some middle-level IAS officers. We do not believe in it because the role of even the Chief Secretary is questionable. We suspect his involvement,’ VT Balram told the media. Watch the full video for all the details.
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala met Governor Arif Mohd Khan on August 25 over the fire that broke out at the state secretariat. Both the main opposition parties in the state, Congress and BJP, have alleged the hand of Kerala government in the fire incident, accusing the Pinarayi government of trying to destroy evidence related to gold smuggling case. Congress and BJP leaders also protested outside the secretariat after the fire incident.
An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.
Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history. Here's a look at some films based on and inspired by Gandhi’s..
Marie Elangovan came to India from Canada, her birthplace, in 1993. Her love for Bharatanatyam drew her here and she trained under Guru KJ Govindarajan, becoming a well-known dancer, choreographer and..