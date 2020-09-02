MP had ‘head in hands’ after reading about Margaret Ferrier

Shadow Public Health Minister Alex Norris has said that he “had his head in his hands” after reading that SNP MP Margaret Ferrier travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford believes that Margaret Ferrier has got to'reflect very carefully' on her position as an MP. Ferrier admitted breakingself-isolation rules by travelling to Parliament after developing coronavirussymptoms and then taking a train back to Scotland having tested positive.
A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government's proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: "This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law".
The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in Wester Ross over the summer recess, accusing the UK government of "manufacturing false briefings in order to attack an opposition politician."