Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

Burnley continues to havethe highest rate in England, with 302 new cases recorded in the seven days toSeptember 28 – the equivalent of 339.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is upsharply from 219.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 21.