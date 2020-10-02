Storm Alex was seen bringing high-speed winds and rain to France’s northwesternmost region of Brittany on October 2.

Storm Alex batters France as it makes its way to the UK

Footage from Carnac shows the gusting winds and lashing rain, as local authorities have issued flood warnings.

Storm Alex is set to arrive in the UK close to 3 pm, bringing similar high winds and hammering rain.