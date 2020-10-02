Storm Alex batters UK coast with intensity
Storm Alex battered England and Wales on Friday after lashing France.
High winds and rough surf were observed along the coast of south and southwest regions of the UK.
Power outages and travel chaos resulted from the rough weather and weather bureaus are warning residents that heavy rain may persist until the weekend.