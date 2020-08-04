Texas Moves To Close Multiple Vote Drop-Off Locations

Global  
 

Texas Gov.

Greg Abbott ordered multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots across closed.

CNN reports that the move has caused fears that President Donald Trump and Republicans want to suppress the vote in Texas.

On Thursday, Abbott limited drop-off points for mail-in ballots to one site per county.

The move seems likely to disproportionately affect minority voters in a troubling echo of racially motivated voter suppression tactics of the past.


