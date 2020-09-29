Dow Movers: AAPL, DOW
In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.
Year to date, Dow has lost about 15.4% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.5%.
Apple is showing a gain of 55.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.4%, and Verizon Communications, trading down 0.1% on the day.
