Dow Movers: AAPL, DOW

Year to date, Dow has lost about 15.4% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.5%.

Apple is showing a gain of 55.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.4%, and Verizon Communications, trading down 0.1% on the day.