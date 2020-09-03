Dow Movers: AAPL, BA

Global  
 

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, Boeing has lost about 46.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.4%.

Apple is showing a gain of 56.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.9%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.4% on the day.




