Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: AAPL, IBM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: AAPL, IBM

Dow Movers: AAPL, IBM

In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%.

Year to date, International Business Machines has lost about 18.1% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%.

Year to date, International Business Machines has lost about 18.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 5.4%.

Apple is showing a gain of 48.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 2.1%, and Intel, trading up 0.5% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sleekoptions

sleekOptions Pre-Market Volume Movers https://t.co/f5pQyfdDFB $AAPL -4.110% 2,836,223 $TWTR -15.430% 2,677,059… https://t.co/7XSmJEcdjR 1 hour ago

NickSantiago01

Nicholas Santiago Today's #Market Movers Higher: $GOOG, $ZEN, $MHK, $CVNA, $BIIB, $RMD, $DECK, $ABBV, $BNTX Today's #Market Movers L… https://t.co/b5MwMnc5fg 2 hours ago

stockbeep

Stockbeep Scanner Premarket active #stocks $AAPL $NIO $TWTR $TRVN $BABA $AREC $TSLA $UAA $GE $FB Track today's volume movers. Live… https://t.co/aYfz3G4qSo 2 hours ago

LAURAVADU

LAURA VD RT @CNBCClosingBell: After hours earnings movers: $AMZN $GOOGL $FB $TWTR $AAPL $ATVI $MGM $SHAK $SBUX https://t.co/X02VFHHgXX 2 hours ago

sleekoptions

sleekOptions Pre-Market Volume Movers https://t.co/f5pQyfdDFB $AAPL -4.050% 1,310,127 $QQQ -0.910% 1,095,296… https://t.co/bPhx8qoHmQ 2 hours ago

AppleRTweet

AppleRetweetBot RT @BulldudeC: Pre-market strongly influenced by the earnings reports released yesterday by #Apple, #Amazon, #Google, #Facebook and #Twitte… 2 hours ago

BulldudeC

BullDude.com Pre-market strongly influenced by the earnings reports released yesterday by #Apple, #Amazon, #Google, #Facebook an… https://t.co/KFalPcFWbm 2 hours ago

sleekoptions

sleekOptions Pre-Market Volume Movers https://t.co/f5pQyfdDFB $AAPL -3.950% 828,557 $QQQ -0.930% 808,065 $UVXY 1.… https://t.co/9l53mNcmv0 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Apple registers a 54.9% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: V, TRV [Video]

Dow Movers: V, TRV

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Movers: CAT, CRM [Video]

Dow Movers: CAT, CRM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce. om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published