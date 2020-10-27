Dow Movers: AAPL, IBM

Year to date, International Business Machines has lost about 18.1% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 5.4%.

Apple is showing a gain of 48.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 2.1%, and Intel, trading up 0.5% on the day.