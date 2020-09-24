Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that she has spoken directly to Margaret Ferrier and has made "crystal clear" to her that she thinks she should now resign as an MP.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said that the actions of Margaret Ferrier were "reckless, dangerous and indefensible". Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip removed, travelled on public transport while knowingly infected with coronavirus.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has addressed Parliament today in the hopes of having the government's emergency powers renewed. The move comes as the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, condemned the government's use of said powers during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they've treated the house with "contempt".
Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has condemned the government's use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, added that they've treated the house with "contempt".
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the Government has shown a “totaldisregard” for Parliament with its handling of Covid-19 regulations. He added:“The way in which the Government has exercised its power to make secondarylegislation during this crisis has been totally unsatisfactory.“All too oftenimportant statutory instruments have been published a matter of hours beforethey come into force and some explanations as to why important measures havecome into effect before they can be laid before this house has beenunconvincing and shows a total disregard for the House.”
The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle leads MPs in a minute'ssilence for police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in a shooting inCroydon, south London, on Friday, as he assisted a suspect to Croydon CustodyCentre.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse has raised a point of order in the House of Commons to pay tribute to a police officer who was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.
Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about a rift at the top of Government, insisting there was "absolutely not" a problem between Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak. The prime minister told reporters that his visit was to talk to police about enforcing new coronavirus rules he laid out on Monday.
Wildlife volunteers have been attempting to herd a group of northern bottlenose whales out of a loch in northwest Scotland in hopes of luring them back into the open sea.
The mission is urgent because this weekend a NATO military exercise is due to take place nearby, and there are concerns that the animals will be distressed by the noise it creates.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they have tested positive for Covid-19.