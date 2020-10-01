Chris Broussard reacts to Kyrie's disrespect of LeBron in comments of Durant | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show and reacts to Kyrie Irving's recent comments when speaking of his experience with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets.

Broussard feels Kryie was disrespectful towards LeBron regardless of whether he mentioned his name or not; there was no need of mentioning to recognize that this was negative towards LBJ.