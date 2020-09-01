We Challenged Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, and Ashley Park to a Game of Emily in Paris Pictionary

Netflix's latest series, Emily in Paris, will have you obsessing over the iconic fashion, wishing you were eating croissants and baguettes underneath the Eiffel Tower, and inspire you to practice your French while googling the next available flight to Paris in 2021.

So, when we got the chance to sit down with the stars of the show - Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, and Ashley Park - we put them to the test on all things Parisian with a round of Emily in Paris-themed Pictionary.

The cast quizzed each other while drawing everything from the star of the very important marketing campaign, eau du parfum .

To Emily's accessory of choice: a beret.

Watch it all go down in the video above, and catch Emily in Paris available now on Netflix!