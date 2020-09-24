LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk the Week 4 match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.
The Patriots have been successful against the Chiefs in the past, Cam Newton adds a new element to the roster.
LaVar lays out how Cam and the Patriots can overcome the undefeated Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.