LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk the Week 4 match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have been successful against the Chiefs in the past, Cam Newton adds a new element to the roster.

LaVar lays out how Cam and the Patriots can overcome the undefeated Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.