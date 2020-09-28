Global  
 

Clay Travis doesn't think Patriots can keep up with Chiefs in Week 4 | FOX BET LIVE

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Clay Travis doesn't think Patriots can keep up with Chiefs in Week 4 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis doesn't think Patriots can keep up with Chiefs in Week 4 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis believes Andy Reid has had Bill Belichick number, and the Kansas City Chiefs will come out of this weekend at 4-0 after facing the Patriots.

Hear him lay out to Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why Cam Newton is on a decline after Week 3, and the Patriots defense cannot contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense.


Clay Travis: I'm going with the Chiefs to take the Ravens by at least 3 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: I'm going with the Chiefs to take the Ravens by at least 3 | FOX BET LIVE Clay Travis is betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Baltimore Ravens. Hear why he thinks...
FOX Sports - Published


