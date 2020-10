Related videos from verified sources Trump's tweet on coronavirus diagnosis is his most shared ever



Credit: nypost Duration: 01:00 Published 2 minutes ago President Trump Contracting COVID-19 Sent Reverberations Through Congress



Christini Ruffini reports during a House subcommittee hearing, Democrats wish the president well and also criticized him for his handling of the pandemic Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:48 Published 6 hours ago What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?



Questions have been raised over US President Donald Trump’s attitude towardsthe coronavirus pandemic after he tested positive for Covid-19. The PA newsagency looks at what Mr Trump has said about the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 6 hours ago